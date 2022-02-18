ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Sports Roundup: Peabody girls basketball takes down Danvers

By Mike Alongi
 3 days ago
The Peabody girls basketball team kept up its rate of stellar play in the Northeastern Conference Friday night, picking up a 55-38 win over Danvers on the road.

Emma Bloom led the offensive attack for the Tanners with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Abby Bettencourt and Isabel Bettencourt each scored 10 points. Logan Lomasney led the team with 11 rebounds, while Lauryn Mendonca and Jess Richards both played well off the bench.

Peabody (16-2) takes on Marblehead in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Sunday (6) at Marblehead High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Fenwick 52, Bishop Stang 46

The Crusaders picked up the win behind a pair of double-doubles from senior captain Nasha Arnold and sophomore Cecilia Kay. Arnold led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kay picked up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fenwick (14-6) takes on Fenway in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Sunday (1) at Marblehead High School.

KIPP 52, Lynn Tech 44

Jayleen Novas had 24 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the loss, while Nyari Lane-Benjamin put up a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Aliyah Volquez had a strong game with six points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Tech wraps up the season at 13-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington Catholic 66, Bishop Fenwick 55

The Crusaders couldn’t quite get over the hump in a back-and-forth Catholic Central League battle.

Mike Yentin led the offensive attack for Fenwick with 16 points.

Fenwick (9-8) closes out the regular season Sunday (4:15) against Marblehead.

Masconomet 55, Saugus 53

The game was a classic back-and-forth battle, but it was Masconomet that came out on top after a last-second 3-pointer lifted the Chieftains to victory.

Tyrone Manderson led the way for the Sachems in the loss with 19 points, while Ben Tapia-Gately and Mark MacEachern each scored 12 points.

Saugus (7-11) hosts Manchester-Essex Monday (4).

