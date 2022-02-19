Investigators execute search warrants at location believed to be motorcycle gang clubhouse in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators from Isle of Wight County executed two search warrants at a location on Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth as part of an investigation into crimes possibly related to members of a motorcycle gang.

Portsmouth police said they executed two search warrants at 2610 Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth Friday morning.

The warrants were used to follow leads they developed during the arrest of Ronald Matthews, a high-ranking member of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang.

Matthews, a resident of Isle of Wight County, was arrested in December after authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Holly Run Drive.

The warrant looked for two stolen vehicles, but investigators also found various types and quantities of illegal narcotics, ammunition and firearms, which led to a second and third search.

According to search warrant documents, Matthews’ house had Wheels of Soul garb and items inside.

Matthews faces multiple felonies in Isle of Wight related to illegal possession of drugs, a stolen car, and possession of a firearm. He’s also facing four felonies in Franklin.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they believed the Elliott Avenue location was the clubhouse for Wheels of Soul.

Investigators said they believe Matthews and other members of the group are involved in illegal activities, but did not make any arrests Friday.

