2022 Genesis Invitational Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

After a wild week in the Arizona desert that featured multiple beer showers and shirtless players, the PGA Tour is back in California this week for the final event of the West Coast Swing.

A major championship-level field is at beautiful Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, for the 2022 Genesis Invitational as tournament host Tiger Woods has attracted each of the top 10 players in the world.

Joaquin Niemann followed up his Thursday 63 with a Friday 63, blowing away the previous 36-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational. He leads PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.

From tee times to TV and the ESPN+ PGA Tour Live streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

Tee times

1st tee

Time Players

11:48 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele

11:59 a.m.

Paul Casey, Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

12:10 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, K.H. Lee, Carlos Ortiz

12:21 p.m.

Nick Watney, Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler

12:32 p.m.

Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre

12:43 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Mito Pereira, Pat Perez

12:54 p.m.

Matt Jones, Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale

1:05 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Sungjae Im

1:16 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Scott Piercy, Keegan Bradley

1:27 p.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Max Homa, Marc Leishman

1:38 p.m.

Russell Knox, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:49 p.m.

Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

2:00 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

10th tee

Time Players

11:48 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Sam Ryder

11:59 a.m.

Doc Redman, Francesco Molinari, Lanto Griffin

12:10 p.m.

Alex Noren, Danny Lee, Andrew Putnam

12:21 p.m.

Tony Finau, Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise

12:32 p.m.

Brian Stuard, Abraham Ancer, Adam Long

12:43 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges

12:54 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Charley Hoffman

1:05 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Hank Lebioda, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cam Davis

1:27 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith, Harry Higgs

1:38 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

