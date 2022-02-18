ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Genesis Invitational Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a wild week in the Arizona desert that featured multiple beer showers and shirtless players, the PGA Tour is back in California this week for the final event of the West Coast Swing.

A major championship-level field is at beautiful Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, for the 2022 Genesis Invitational as tournament host Tiger Woods has attracted each of the top 10 players in the world.

Joaquin Niemann followed up his Thursday 63 with a Friday 63, blowing away the previous 36-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational. He leads PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.

From tee times to TV and the ESPN+ PGA Tour Live streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

Tee times

1st tee

Time Players

11:48 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele

11:59 a.m.

Paul Casey, Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

12:10 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, K.H. Lee, Carlos Ortiz

12:21 p.m.

Nick Watney, Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler

12:32 p.m.

Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre

12:43 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Mito Pereira, Pat Perez

12:54 p.m.

Matt Jones, Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale

1:05 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Sungjae Im

1:16 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Scott Piercy, Keegan Bradley

1:27 p.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Max Homa, Marc Leishman

1:38 p.m.

Russell Knox, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:49 p.m.

Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

2:00 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

10th tee

Time Players

11:48 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Sam Ryder

11:59 a.m.

Doc Redman, Francesco Molinari, Lanto Griffin

12:10 p.m.

Alex Noren, Danny Lee, Andrew Putnam

12:21 p.m.

Tony Finau, Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise

12:32 p.m.

Brian Stuard, Abraham Ancer, Adam Long

12:43 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges

12:54 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Charley Hoffman

1:05 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Hank Lebioda, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cam Davis

1:27 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith, Harry Higgs

1:38 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas says he should have "JUST HIT" embarrassed Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa went on the charge on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational but ultimately came up short of his sixth PGA Tour win. The 25-year-old went lower than anyone else in the top-10 at Riviera on the final day with a 6-under 65 which saw him hole out for eagle twice.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: After taking down Phil, this Norman dagger was delightful

Rory McIlroy delivered a verbal blow towards Phil Mickelson over his SGL comments he may struggle to get up for a while. Naive. Selfish. Ignorant. Egotistical. These were the words used by McIlroy and the game's elite to describe Mickelson in the wake of his comments over the proposed SGL.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Honda Classic odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

Following Joaquin Niemann’s wire-to-wire win at the Genesis Invitational last week, the PGA Tour is heading from the West Coast to Florida for the next leg of the season. Players will tee it up at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens for the Honda Classic starting Thursday. Brooks Koepka headlines the field, but he’s not the favorite. Below, we look at the 2022 Honda Classic odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Golf Channel

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Honda and Cologuard

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch:. Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus. Purse: $8 million ($1.44 million to winner) Defending champion: Matt Jones. Notables in the...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

D'Angelo: Four of world's top-10 golfers snub hometown Honda Classic once again

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Honda Classic could not be more conveniently located for Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Each of those players, all ranked in the top 10 in the world, live in northern Palm Beach County, all within a 10-20 minute drive to Honda’s home, PGA National. It’s an event they could play sleeping in their own beds, enjoying home-cooked meals and providing a nice boost for their local tournament.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Golf.com

2022 Genesis Invitational purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Riviera

After three days of action from Riviera Country Club, we’ve reached the final round of play at the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money, including payout information, winner’s share and more. Genesis Invitational final round preview. Joaquin Niemann is on a...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Stickney: The only 2 ways to hit a golf ball father

If I had a dollar for every time someone walked into my Academy (myself included!) and asked how to hit it farther I’d own a bank by now. Golf course agronomy has evolved and the rock-hard fairways of yesterday are gone and have been replaced by soft conditions that require more and more carry off the tee. Sadly, the USGA has continued to allow the professional game to influence the game we, as amateurs, play and thus we see drivers that are limited as it pertains to the “trampoline effect.” I do wish we had hotter drivers that would allow the masses to hit drives like the professionals but sadly this will never happen.
GOLF
