ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge to Dismiss Rep. Mo Brooks From Capitol Riot Suit

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge said Friday that he would dismiss Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) from a civil suit that would have held the Republicans culpable for inciting the Jan. 6...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is peddling baseless conspiracy theory that FBI incited Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
TEXAS STATE
WKYC

Capitol riot defendant from Ohio: I'll call Trump to testify at trial

WASHINGTON — An Ohio man charged with obstruction for his role in the Capitol riot told a federal judge Friday he intends to call former President Donald Trump as a witness. Dustin Thompson, 36, is under federal indictment on six counts with co-defendant Robert Lyon for entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. While inside, prosecutors say Thompson took a wooden coat rack as a “trophy.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Republicans#Capitol Riot Suit#Democratic
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
International Business Times

What Did Ivanka Trump Say About Mike Pence? Ex-President's Daughter Privately Supported VP Confirming 2020 Election

In a comment that conflicted with her father's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, Ivanka Trump reportedly showed admiration for Mike Pence in a private conversation hours before the vice-president certified Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported in July that Donald Trump had scorned Pence...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy