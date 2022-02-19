ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Parents warn of deadly COVID complication after 4-year-old spends 8 days in hospital: “When he went to sleep, I cried”

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhGkx_0eJ49VLM00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One Maryland mom is warning other parents to look out for symptoms of a rare complication of COVID-19 after her four-year-old son spent eight days in a Richmond hospital battling the condition.

Daryl “DJ” Brunson’s parents Yolanda and Daryl Brunson are thanking the doctors at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond for saving DJ’s life, describing to 8News the scary moments his fever spiked multiple times before finally getting a diagnosis of the rare COVID-19 complication, multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C.

MIS-C occurs when body parts become inflamed including the heart, lungs and kidneys.

“It was definitely traumatic,” Yolanda Brunson told 8News in an interview Friday. “When he went to sleep, I cried.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cizji_0eJ49VLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3figd3_0eJ49VLM00
    4-year-old DJ Brunson spent 8 days in the hospital battling MIS-C. (Photo: Yolanda Brunson)

While on vacation in Williamsburg last September, DJ kept getting high fevers, despite treatment with Tylenol after he was diagnosed with a viral bug at an urgent care office back home in Maryland.

“Normally, once you give a child Tylenol, normally, that subsides everything. So I said something has to be wrong,” Yolanda Brunson explained.

She said DJ woke up one night at their Williamsburg resort to scary symptoms, like red eyes and stomach pain.

“I could feel his body heat, so I took another temperature, and it was just way up. So I woke my husband up and said we have to go,” Yolanda Brunson said.

The family packed up and Yolanda Brunson took her hypothesized diagnosis to the nurses and doctors at VCU Medical’s Children’s Hospital in Richmond.

“I said I think it may be multi-inflammatory syndrome in children who’ve been exposed to COVID,” Yolanda Brunson said she told the medical staff.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG2UZ_0eJ49VLM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trHkM_0eJ49VLM00

She said MIS-C mirrors Kawasaki disease, so doctors were going back and forth between both diagnoses and testing for both.

The MIS-C complication usually appears a few weeks after having COVID-19, and DJ did have COVID just six to eight weeks before the new symptoms started to appear.

Yolanda Brunson was right, her son was diagnosed with MIS-C. VCU pediatrician Dr. Jose Muñoz said they began treatment with intravenous immune globulin and steroids.

“Many children do need to be transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit,” Dr. Muñoz explained.

Luckily, DJ’s MIS-C diagnosis was early, something Dr. Muñoz said is key to keeping children out of the intensive care unit with the condition.

DJ continues to focus on the positives that came out of the hospital stay. “I think the toys that they gave me,” he smiled, talking about the toys the nurses gave him while he recovered.

Dr. Muñoz said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 6,000 cases of MIS-C, but said in the Richmond area cases of the rare condition have not been as bad as it has been in cities like New York and Washington, D.C.

EMAIL NEWSLETTERS
Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 50

Lisa Conyers
3d ago

Thank you, Lord, for bringing that beautiful baby through that life-threatening ordeal.Praise Your Holy name!

Reply
27
Leon bull
3d ago

listening listening if you had covid you need visit a cardiovascular doctor your heart muscle has been weaken you might think you OK now .sleep at night wake up with 40 pound fuild start treat now

Reply(1)
5
Hermon Joseph
3d ago

We must remember, what God started, not man kind. Bless you, young brother 🙏.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Health
WRIC - ABC 8News

5th Annual ‘A Night for Scott’ fundraiser achieves highest total ever for opioid addiction recovery

SHORT PUMP, Va. – With the counting ongoing, organizers for the 5th Annual “A Night for Scott” are celebrating raising at least $75,000 for addiction treatment. 8News was a sponsor of the event. The “2 End the Stigma” organization held a casino-themed fundraiser in Short Pump over the weekend, in honor of Scott Zebrowski, who […]
SHORT PUMP, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Richmond Hospital#Kidneys#Tylenol#Mis C#Vcu Medical#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRIC - ABC 8News

House bill would reverse law restricting minor traffic stops

The General Assembly in 2020 passed a law along party lines to end pretextual policing, or the practice of stopping someone for a minor traffic violation. Such traffic stops are made for broken tail lights, tinted windows, or objects hanging from the rearview mirror. The law also bans police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of marijuana.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy