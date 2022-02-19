These vegan meal prep recipes from TikTok make plant-based eating easy

Edamame beans are high in plant-based protein, plus they're a delicious and versatile addition to different types of recipes. "Edamame is full of nutrients, and it can be found in a pod or shelled," Sarah Schlichter, RD says. In fact, these adorable and versatile green gems have even more protein than beans and lentils.
I’m a big proponent of anything and everything that makes the start of my day a little easier. Who’s with me? I have my morning routine down to a science, and I always have my breakfast prepped for busy days throughout the week. As someone who absolutely cherishes the first meal of the day and would get seriously cranky without it, easy meal-prep breakfast recipes are essential for me.
I am honestly amazed at how easy this loaf of bread is to make. If you have all of the ingredients and five minutes of spare time, you can make this loaf of Focaccia bread. No long stretches of kneading, no mixer, just combine the ingredients and refrigerate. Of course,...
Over the past years I have continued to increase the number of plant-based meals in our household and describe our diet as a “flexitarian diet.” Put simply, this means that we only eat meat a few times a week, which is a drastic change from our childhood and young adult diets where meat was consumed several times each day.
Are you in search of healthy and delicious ways to satisfy your junk food cravings for game days? Whether you’re a sports fan or not, you don’t need a reason to try out all of the delicious recipes! Serve these 15 finger food recipes as a party appetizer or at family dinner night. They’ll be a hit!
Amid increased demand for meat alternatives, many fast-food restaurants have been trying out their own versions of plant-based fan favorites. Perhaps best known is Burger King's Impossible Whopper, identical to the regular Whopper other than its soy leghemoglobin patty. Since the introduction of the Impossible Whopper, other plant-based foods have...
Buckwheat is a highly nutritious whole grain that many consider to be a superfood and today we’re learning some healthy recipes using Lil Bucks. It’s the first sprouted buckwheat brand based right here in Chicago. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder and CEO of Lil Bucks Emily Griffith.
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When it came time to set my 2022...
This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Meat might contain all of the essential amino acids needed to build protein but let’s make one thing clear: plants have proteins too!. Just because you’re sticking to a vegan diet doesn’t mean...
Packed with sugar and very little else, normal cookies aren’t the kind of thing you want to eat every day. But these healthy cookie recipes from TikTok have fruit, fiber, and other good-for-you ingredients so you can enjoy a treat every day. 1. Chia Cookies. TikTok creator @eatingbirdfood shares...
Fried food, in its various forms, is so delicious and comforting. It often comes out at parties and barbeques and is a great crowd-pleaser and crowd-feeder. Fritters, dippers, and cutlets are superb for scooping up your favorite dips and sauces, and they can form the protein portion of the main meal. What’s more, they don’t have to be super unhealthy and can be made from some really wholesome ingredients.
Do you need more no-fuss, healthy meals in your life? We get it. It’s been weeks since we’ve spoken about New Year’s resolutions, but staying healthy is just as important now. If you’re sticking to a diet, there’s a meal plan to make the prep easier. No...
Whether you’re an animal lover, an environmental advocate or want to live your healthiest life, plant-forward eating can give you a nutritious diet full of color and variety. According to recent studies, plant-based eating may lower cholesterol while boosting fiber. Luckily, eating more plants goes way beyond eating just salads and tofu. Trying new plant-powered products, whether raw or in new recipes, can even make for a fun and rewarding family activity.
The big game wouldn't be complete without some delicious recipes. If you want to indulge while still staying healthy, Sweet Earth Foods is a game changer. Former NFL player turned Celebrity Chef Eddie Jackson offers some flavor-forward, plant-based recipes and game day tips using Sweet Earth Foods plant-based Mindful Chik’n, Chipotle Chik’n and Korean BBQ Chik’n.
One of my favorite breakfast indulgences is a cup of steaming chai with a warm, savory, flaky biscuit fresh out of the oven. The biscuit can be dipped in ghee or smeared with jam or butter. The best part about making biscuits is that the dough can be made in...
A lot can be said about ditching takeout and food delivery services to prepare a home-cooked meal. Shopping for fresh ingredients and preparing them yourself is not only an essential life skill but also a less expensive, more satisfying and healthier alternative to shelling out hard-earned cash on subpar eating experiences from styrofoam boxes.
That said, cooking requires a significant amount of preparation that makes the process inconvenient and straight-up annoying. Chopping, slicing, dicing and pureeing manually can add tons of...
