ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan state senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNki6_0eJ48EcS00
Michigan State Capitol This Sept. 21, 2019, photo shows the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. (pabradyphoto/Getty Images, File)

A Michigan state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he touched her inappropriately at an urgent care clinic last year, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Aug. 14 after Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, went to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, where he tested positive for COVID-19, The Detroit News and the Lansing State Journal reported.

A nurse told police that the 70-year-old pulled her closer and squeezed her waist while questioning her recommendations for treating his symptoms, according to The Associated Press. He told the nurse that he was an otolaryngologist – an ear, nose and throat doctor – and became angry when she refused to prescribe him a different medication for COVID-19, the AP reported.

Bizon had an otolaryngologist practice in Battle Creek until 2019, according to the Journal. The newspaper reported he was later treated with monoclonal antibodies.

In a statement released by his attorney, Martin Crandall, Bizon said that he was “seriously ill” with COVID-19 at the time of the incident and that the “entire situation is regrettable,” the Journal and the News reported.

“As a doctor who has spent decades caring for those in need, I am deeply distressed that I unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe,” he said, according to the Journal. “I was very sick at the time of the incident and did not behave as I normally would have. Nevertheless, I take this situation very seriously and have learned from it.”

Bizon faces up to 93 days in jail for misdemeanor battery, the AP reported.

Voters in 2018 chose Bizon to represent Barry, Calhoun and Ionia counties in the Michigan state Senate. He chairs the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services, and Oversight committees.

Before joining the Senate, Bizon served four years in the Michigan House of Representatives.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights sat by and “chose to do nothing” as Floyd pleaded for air and then went silent, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at closing arguments in their trial. Prosecutor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGAU

Mother arrested in Kentucky accused of abandoning son with autism in Ohio

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A woman accused of abandoning her six-year-old son in Ohio on Thursday was arrested in Kentucky on Saturday on an unrelated charge. Members of the Georgetown Police Department in Scott County, Kentucky, arrested Heather Nicole Adkins at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011, WXIX reported. Adkins was allegedly banging on car windows when police were called.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WGAU

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday as they look outside Washington to appeal to voters in a midterm election year. Reynolds is the first...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Ionia, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
Marshall, MI
Government
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WGAU

Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict. Jurors indicated they had a decision on whether father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

Arbery defendants convicted of hate crimes, lesser charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. The jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Crandall
WGAU

Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise

WOODLAND, Calif. — (AP) — For a few frenzied weeks, beekeepers from around the United States truck billions of honeybees to California to rent them to almond growers who need the insects to pollinate the state's most valuable crop. But as almond trees start to bloom, blanketing entire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — They chased and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed no crimes, leaving a trail of racist text messages and social media posts in the months and years before the shooting. Whether the three white men sentenced to life in...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy