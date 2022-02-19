These vegan meal prep recipes from TikTok make plant-based eating easy

Living in a city apartment, I don’t have a ton of room for a lot of extra kitchen stuff. As much as I would like to have a tool or gadget for every little thing, my cabinet, drawer, and counter space are limited, so most of my kitchenware is space-saving, stacking, or multi-use. One thing I’ve never really owned is a strainer because I don’t drain things that often, and when I do, I just kind of wiggle the pot around and hope I don’t lose half my food to the sink drain. Strainers and colanders also tend to be bulky and my cabinets are already filled with pots that only get used on the odd day I get inspired to cook.

