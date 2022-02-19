ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Kailing Leads Reed City Over Central Montcalm in Boys Basketball

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFukj_0eJ47F6s00

REED CITY — Reed City bounced back from a conference loss earlier in the week to defeat Central Montcalm, 59-33, in boys basketball.

Ty Kailing led the way with 20 points for the Coyotes, who improve to 12-5 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

This was the first of four straight home games to end the season for Reed City. The Coyotes will host Newaygo next on Tuesday. Central Montcalm will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Tri County at home.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Traverse City Central Beats Bay Area Thunder in First Round

BAY CITY — Traverse City Central started its postseason in hockey on Monday with an 8-0 victory over the Bay Area Thunder. “I thought we played well tonight, obviously controlled the play,” T.C. Central head coach Chris Givens said. “We got the first step out of the way, so now we can get back to practice (Tuesday) and then have it at on Wednesday in the second round.”
NHL
MISportsNow

Twelve Local Boys Basketball Teams Ranked in AP Poll

The Michigan Associated Press released its high school boys basketball poll for this week, with 12 local teams recognized. Others receiving votes: Rockford 19, Warren De La Salle 13, Grand Blanc 13, East Lansing 12, River Rouge 12, Detroit Western International 11, Detroit Catholic Central 7, Canton 6, Ann Arbor Huron 5, Detroit Renaissance 3, North Farmington 1.
EDUCATION
MISportsNow

Big Rapids Falls to Grandville in Hockey

BIG RAPIDS – After taking an early 1-0 lead in the first period, Big Rapids hockey was held without a goal the rest of the game in a 6-1 loss to Grandville at home on Saturday. The Cardinals drop to 8-16-1 on the year. Big Rapids wraps up its...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
Basketball
Reed City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
City
Newaygo, MI
Reed City, MI
Education
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
612
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy