Kailing Leads Reed City Over Central Montcalm in Boys Basketball

REED CITY — Reed City bounced back from a conference loss earlier in the week to defeat Central Montcalm, 59-33, in boys basketball.

Ty Kailing led the way with 20 points for the Coyotes, who improve to 12-5 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

This was the first of four straight home games to end the season for Reed City. The Coyotes will host Newaygo next on Tuesday. Central Montcalm will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Tri County at home.