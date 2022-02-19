ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

O’s CEO John Angelos Says He’s ‘Optimistic’ About Lease Negotiations

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IFV4_0eJ474U800

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Angelos, chairman of the board and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, said Friday he’s “optimistic” about the ballclub’s negotiations for a new lease at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

But he declined to predict a timeline for a new deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority, the state agency that oversees Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium.

The Maryland Stadium Authority on Feb. 8 announced a two-year extension to the team’s current 30-year lease that was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

The stadium authority said it’s working with the team to establish a new long-term agreement that includes upgrades to the facility.

In a press availability Friday, after it was announced Paul McCartney will perform at the stadium this summer, Angelos said he’s committed to keeping the team in Baltimore and finding more ways to bring crowds downtown. He emphasized the team’s relationship with the city and state.

“Baltimore is a great city and we need it,” Angelos said. “We need more people coming back downtown. So sure, I think [the concert] does help the Orioles position in terms of saying ‘we want to be part of the solution. We want to be a drawing card.’ We want to continue to do what we’ve done over 30 years.”

While Angelos wouldn’t predict a timeline for a long-term agreement, he liked the idea of sealing a deal before Governor Hogan steps down next January.

“If we can do that during Governor Hogan’s term, I think that would be wonderful for everybody,” he said. “And certainly it would be appropriate because the governor has been a big supporter and is somebody that has a great vision for partnerships and for public-private partnerships.”

The conversation comes as the team dramatically changes the look of Camden Yards by pushing back its left-field wall. The Maryland Board of Public Works voted in January to reimburse the Maryland Stadium Authority, for the cost of the changes via rent credits over the span of five years.

The rent credits would be available in 2022 and 2023. They would cover “up to one-fifth of the cost of the Left Field Project,” per the Board of Public Works.

Additional rent credits would be made available to the Orioles if they continue to occupy the park in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Comments / 6

living the dream always
3d ago

Put a winning team on the field people will come. That’s the problem the orioles have. The crime doesn’t help but the ravens draw a crowd because they put a good product on the field.

Reply
2
Chuck Lucas
3d ago

better make Baltimore safer are let people arm themselves before I will go to one of there games an it would also help to get a good team

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds Of Maryland Businesses Will Receive COVID-19 Recovery Awards, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Maryland’s well-known breweries, bakeries, and cafes are getting a financial boost from Gov. Larry Hogan’s $25 million economic recovery initiative, which aims to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space through financial incentives. They are among more than 350 small businesses and commercial developers that stand to benefit from the Project Restore Awards. The businesses have a variety of interests spanning from oyster shucking to kitchen remodeling. They will collectively receive $14.5 million in the form of rental grants or sales tax relief rebates, according to state officials. Hogan announced the creation of the $25 million initiative in June 2021. The...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Business Owners Throw Support Behind Franchot’s Plan To Offer $500M In Relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of local entrepreneurs on Thursday threw their support Comptroller Peter Franchot’s plan to use a portion of the state’s budget surplus to provide $500 million in small business relief. Over the course of the pandemic, Maryland has lost an estimated 40,000 small businesses, Franchot’s office said, and that number could only grow. The businesses that did manage to survive have dealt with numerous issues like staffing shortages and supply-chain delays, the comptroller said. “It’s just an unbelievable bunch of economic consequences following a public health calamity,” Franchot said during a virtual press briefing. Craig Martin, owner of The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy