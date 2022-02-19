ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis becomes Michelle Obama in upcoming TV drama

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago
Coming soon! Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis becomes Michelle Obama in upcoming TV drama The show is set to air later this year and will also explore the lives of Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt

Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner actress Viola Davis becomes Michelle Obama in the upcoming TV drama The First Lady. The show is set to air later this year and will also explore the lives of Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The drama will show a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The show also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D Roosevelt.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc. in a press release.

“Playing the extraordinary @MichelleObama was no small task but an honor of a lifetime,” Davis posted on her Instagram. In 2017, Davis posted a tribute to Obama on Facebook. “May you continue to shine your light and impact future generations to come,” she wrote at the time.

Watch the trailer below

Comments / 46

ciara
1d ago

The leftist film industry will do everything they can to show that the horrific Obama administration is so wonderful !!

Reply
31
Alex Drake
3d ago

Well... I guess she can play Michelle. I guess Jack Nicholson wasn't available. He did the Joker perfectly

Reply(4)
28
Debby Taylor
23h ago

Things like this make the news but not one word about what’s happening in Canada. No wonder so many people are clueless🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply
6
SheKnows

Malia Obama Makes a Sweatshirt Look So Chic in This New Peek at the 23-Year-Old Former First Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It was only a matter of time before former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, began to seriously make herself known as a burgeoning fashion icon. The 23-year-old hasn’t been spotted out much since she and her family left the White House — after 8 years in the spotlight, some privacy does sound nice! But we recently caught a glimpse of the former first daughter in some new photos featuring Malia out and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17. The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Barack Obama Melts Everyone's Hearts With Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Michelle: 'You're Truly One-of-a-Kind'

No Valentine’s Day is complete without touching tributes from Barack and Michelle Obama. On Feb. 14, Barack reminded everyone that his and Michelle’s ongoing love story is still one of the cutest in history. He posted another heartwarming photo of the two of them for Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you’re truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life.” Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Drama#American#The White House#Showtime Networks Inc#Instagram
SheKnows

Caroline Kennedy's Son Jack Schlossberg Looks So Much Like JFK Jr. in His Latest Instagram Photo

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg is celebrating a major life milestone by graduating from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School at the same time. He shared photos on his Instagram account after a long absence to mark his major accomplishment. Schlossberg posed with a dozen graduation cupcakes with mortarboards, the Harvard University logo and diplomas on top. He made a goofy face toward the camera while holding up one of the sweet treats. Even with his silly mug, we can still see the strong resemblance between him and his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. — they share the...
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
