Granbury Oath Keepers Leader to Stay Jailed Until Capitol Riot Trial
By The Associated Press
DFW Community News
3 days ago
A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, of Granbury, from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District...
WASHINGTON - A federal judge zeroed in Wednesday on whether Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the extremist group Oath Keepers, directly ordered members to break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, probing the U.S. government's case in its first indictment alleging seditious conspiracy in the attack.
Federal agents are reportedly investigating a meeting between ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, which allegedly took place at a Washington DC car park the day before the 6 January insurrection.According to Reuters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into Mr Rhodes and Mr Tarrio’s participation in the meeting, which reportedly took place on 5 January 2021 at a car park near the Park Phoenix Hotel, a favoured place of lodging for the pro-Trump gang led by Mr Tarrio. Also reportedly present were Bianca Gracia, the leader of the Latinos for America...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On February 16, the man facing what is believed to be the most serious charge in connection with the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. will return to court. Elmer Stewart Rhodes is the founder of the “Oath Keepers,” a far-right militia group, and has...
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday expressed skepticism about releasing the founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization ahead of his trial on seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, as prosecutors revealed new evidence about the plot and how it extended beyond the U.S. Capitol attack.
A federal judge has ruled that Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, will stay behind bars for the time being. On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing that allowing Rhodes to spend the next several months under house arrest was too risky. “His ability to communicate and organize are his greatest weapons,” said Mehta, adding that the government could not be certain that Rhodes would not somehow access an internet connection or encrypted messaging apps while under house arrest.
