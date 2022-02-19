ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Granbury Oath Keepers Leader to Stay Jailed Until Capitol Riot Trial

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, of Granbury, from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District...

Government
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Denied Release On Bail Before Trial By D.C. Judge

A federal judge has ruled that Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, will stay behind bars for the time being. On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing that allowing Rhodes to spend the next several months under house arrest was too risky. “His ability to communicate and organize are his greatest weapons,” said Mehta, adding that the government could not be certain that Rhodes would not somehow access an internet connection or encrypted messaging apps while under house arrest.
