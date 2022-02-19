Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/EquipmentTop Growing Industries forecaste 2022-2030|Perry Baromedical Corporation, Sechrist Industries Inc., Tekna Manufacturing

In a horrifying turn of events, the FDA warned the public that Family Dollar shoppers may have been exposed to "potentially contaminated products" in at least six states after finding live, dead and decaying rodents at a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to reports, items purchased from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee for the entirety of 2021 until now could have been compromised. The discount chain has recalled a wide range of products sold at hundreds of its stores; health concerns have also led to the temporary closure of more than 400 stores in the six states.

