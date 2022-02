SK hynix on Wednesday announced that it has developed PIM, a next-generation memory chip with computing capabilities. It has been generally accepted that memory chips store data and CPU or GPU, like human brain, process data. SK Group's semiconductor unit SK hynix, following its challenge to such notion and efforts to pursue innovation in the next-generation smart memory, has found a breakthrough solution with the development of the latest technology.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO