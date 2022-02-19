ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sony Dates Tom Hanks Vehicle ‘A Man Called Otto’ for Christmas Alongside Whitney Houston Biopic

By Ellise Shafer
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has a stacked lineup for the Christmas box office this year, with Tom Hanks’ upcoming film “A Man Called Otto” and the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” releasing within days of each other. “A Man Called Otto,” which was...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Tom Hanks Movie Heads to Sony in Record-Setting Deal

The newest film from Tom Hanks is out here breaking records before the cameras have even started rolling. The beloved Hollywood icon is set to star in a new comedy called A Man Called Otto, with production kicking off in Pittsburgh this month and an expected holiday release later this year. There has been a lot of buzz about the project as of late, leading to a major bidding war at this year's virtual European Film Market (EFM).
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks Comedy ‘A Man Called Otto’ Acquired by Sony Pictures for $60 Million

Click here to read the full article. The SF Studios comedy “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks, has been acquired by Sony Pictures for $60 million. The sale marks the largest deal to date at the virtual European Film Market, surpassing Netflix’s $55 million acquisition of “The Pale Blue Eye” last year. Directed by Marc Forster, “A Man Called Otto” sparked a fierce bidding war with Sony ultimately coming out on top with the film’s worldwide rights. It will be released in theaters. Based on Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel “A Man Called Ove,” the film tells the story of Otto (Hanks),...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Fredrik Backman
Person
Ariana Greenblatt
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Bryan Woods
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Scott Beck
Person
Ashton Sanders
Person
Marc Forster
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tristar Pictures#Sony Pictures#The European Film Market#Variety Based#Columbia Pictures#Umma#Variety S Newsletter
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Sony Is Giving Us a New Tom Hanks Movie for Christmas

You can plan on having a happy Hanksmas this year. Per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced a December 25 release date for Tom Hanks’s film A Man Called Otto, which it bought for $60 million in a record-setting deal at the virtual European Film Market. A Man Called Otto is an American remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy movie based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The titular character’s name was changed for the movie’s U.S. setting, so Hanks will star as Otto, a grumpy and strict widower who has firm rules for the rest of his neighborhood. Just when he’s feeling ready to give up on life, Otto forms a new, transformative friendship with his neighbors, which … sounds about right for a Christmas Day release. As Deadline previously reported, Hanks will be joined in the cast by Mariana Treviño (Perfect Strangers), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). Marc Forster will direct, while David Magee will adapt the screenplay. Production on A Man Called Otto is scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re anxious for more from Hanks, you can look forward to seeing him in the Elvis biopic this spring. If that’s still not enough, there’s always his truly one-of-a-kind creation … Chet Hanks.
MOVIES
Deadline

Tom Hanks Comedy ‘A Man Called Otto’ Pre-Sells To Sony For $60M In Biggest Ever EFM Deal

EXCLUSIVE: We told you two nights ago that buyers were circling. Now the eagle has landed. Tom Hanks comedy A Man Called Otto has sold to Sony in a record EFM worldwide rights deal pegged around $60 million. Sony has taken global rights to the red-hot package from CAA Media Finance and is lining up a wide domestic theatrical release this Christmas, we understand. Buyers have been clamoring for this one heading into the virtual EFM. There were multiple big offers on the table from studios, indies and a couple of streamers, but ultimately it came down to Sony vs. international buyers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ Gets Holiday Release, Adam Driver’s ’65’ Moves Back a Year

Sony has set the release dates for a number of titles, including Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto and Adam Driver’s sci-fi film 65. Director Marc Foster’s A Man Called Otto, starring Hanks in the title role and with a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, will hit theaters on Dec. 25. The movie sold earlier this month after a bidding war at the Berlin Film Festival’s virtual European Film Market.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Online Market Wraps With Record Dealmaking'Elvis' Trailer: Yes, That Is Austin Butler Singing in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic About the King of Rock 'n' RollCharlie Cox Spills...
MOVIES
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy