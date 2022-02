The body of a 25-year-old missing woman was discovered in the home of her boyfriend, who was killed in a head-on crash, according to Illinois police. The woman was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 13, as she left her home in Algonquin, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the Lake County major crime task force. Family members said she was going to her 25-year-old boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, about 30 miles northeast of her home, police say.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO