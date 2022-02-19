Woman dead after car crashes into Groton mobile home

Update: Police identify the driver as Dorothy Bronson, 83, or Groton. She was a resident of the mobile home park that she crashed into.

GROTON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Groton Police are investigating a fatal car crash into a mobile home Friday.

Police say around 1:49 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a 2007 Toyota Avalon that slammed into a mobile home on Buddington Road.

The driver was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Investigation finds the Toyota was travelling north from the upper lot of the mobile home area. It headed downhill and crashed into the mobile home in the lower lot, causing it to dislodge from its foundation.

Due to the extensive damage to the home, a local building inspector deemed the residence uninhabitable.

An occupant who was inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured.