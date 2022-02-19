ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Woman dead after car crashes into Groton mobile home

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4wX5_0eJ43YmH00

Update: Police identify the driver as Dorothy Bronson, 83, or Groton. She was a resident of the mobile home park that she crashed into.

GROTON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Groton Police are investigating a fatal car crash into a mobile home Friday.

Police say around 1:49 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a 2007 Toyota Avalon that slammed into a mobile home on Buddington Road.

The driver was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Investigation finds the Toyota was travelling north from the upper lot of the mobile home area. It headed downhill and crashed into the mobile home in the lower lot, causing it to dislodge from its foundation.

Due to the extensive damage to the home, a local building inspector deemed the residence uninhabitable.

An occupant who was inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Traffic Accident#Wtic Radio#Toyota Avalon#Buddington Road
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy