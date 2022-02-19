ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSSIP Exclusive: Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle & Sophia Ali Talk Action-Adventure Thriller ‘Uncharted’

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cA8ZD_0eJ43NJW00

Uncharted!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuVct_0eJ43NJW00

Source: Sony Pictures

In Action-Adventure Thriller ‘Uncharted,’ street-smart Nathan Drake ( Tom Holland ) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

For millions of PlayStation gamers, Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan are beloved characters whose stories gave unfolded in the “Uncharted” series of videogames. In ‘Uncharted,’ moviegoers will see for the first time how the two joined forces and how a young Nathan Drake became the famed treasure hunter.

Director Ruben Fleischer says it’s no secret why the “Uncharted” games have connected with millions of players and sold more than 44 million copies over six games: it plays like a movie, he says, and not just any movie – the kind they don’t make anymore.

“Uncharted truly captures all of the magic of what I love about film,” says Fleischer. “I’ve dreamed of making a treasure-hunting, globe-trotting adventure since I was a kid. That kind of movie gave me a passion for history and antiquity – I even went to college thinking I was going to be an archaeologist.

As soon as I read this script, it captured that magical quality of escapist adventure. I couldn’t believe how lucky I was to be asked to be part of something special.”

We caught up with Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali who talked the first action-adventure romp of 2022 in interviews you can view below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BossipInterviews (@bossipinterviews)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BossipInterviews (@bossipinterviews)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BossipInterviews (@bossipinterviews)

‘Uncharted’ is now playing in theaters everywhere.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

