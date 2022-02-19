ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mapco employee steals car, strikes police car

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old gas station employee is accused of carjacking a man and crashing into a police car last weekend.

Memphis Police say a man was leaving a gas station on Poplar Avenue on Feb. 13 around 3 a.m. when an armed man wearing a white and gray hoodie followed him to his 2020 Dodge Journey and stated “Give me the keys.”

The victim complied and the suspect drove off in his car. The victim’s gun and Apple Air pods were also in the car when it was taken.

‘Enough is Enough’: Shelby County sees over 30 crash fatalities in 2 months

The victim later tracked his Air pods to the Mapco gas station on Macon Road.

Officers found the stolen car at parked the Mapco and approached the vehicle. The suspect abruptly reversed the car, struck a police car and almost hit the officers.

Police jumped out of the way, but the police car sustained about $6,000 worth of damage.

Investigators discovered the suspect was Mapco employee Martavious Marr.

Around 7 p.m. the same day, police found the car abandoned in the area of Manassas and Firestone, but the victim’s gun and Air pods were missing.

Man charged in fatal hit and run after filing false report

Four days later, officers found Marr at the Mapco on Park Avenue. He was taken into custody and had the victim’s gun in his waistband at the time of the arrest.

Marr admitted to investigators that he did commit the carjacking and almost hit the police officers.

Marr has been charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm in commission to commit a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism of property, theft of property under $2,500 or less with handgun, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

