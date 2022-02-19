ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison, subject to chemical castration for sexually abusing a girl

By Michael Scheidt
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JapKL_0eJ42n6V00

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisana man is facing 30 years of hard labor and “is subject to chemical castration prior to release from the Department of Corrections,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence stems from an investigation that began on April 27, 2020.

On that date, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a sexual abuse complaint.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “The victim’s mother had discovered some disturbing messages between her juvenile daughter and the defendant. “

LPSO Juvenile Detectives took over the investigation and the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The victim disclosed a series of sexual abuse which took place the summer of 2019 when the victim was twelve years of age,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The information gathered from this interview and cell phone records led to the arrest of Kevin Oglethorpe.

Oglethorpe spoke with detectives and “admitted to the multiple acts of sexual abuse committed on the victim,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Walker man also confessed to watching child pornography on the “dark web.”

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Oglethorpe “entered a plea of “no contest” to Second Degree Rape, two counts of Sexual Battery, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.”

Kevin Oglethorpe is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

14-year-old tried to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-boyfriend, according to police. Baton Rouge police arrested the teen on Valentine’s Day after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman from RentAHitman.com. Authorities were notified when the website reached out to the Baton Rouge […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Rape#Prison#Child Pornography#Brproud#Lpso#Sexual Battery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy