A new champion will be crowned by Tiger Woods on Sunday at the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Here’s what you need to know to watch the final round on TV or online. Viktor Hovland shared some thoughts on the rumored Saudi golf league on Friday, throwing his support firmly behind the PGA Tour. In the process, he noted how much he values being known as a PGA Tour winner, a feat he’s accomplished three times over in his young career. On Sunday at the Genesis. He has a great opportunity to capture win No. 4.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO