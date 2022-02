Blended portions of outside finesse and inside muscle carried William Byrd’s boys to the next round of the Region 3D basketball tournament. Playing as well as they have all season in the one of two regional first-round games, the No. 8-seeded Terriers throttled guest Carroll County defensively for 32 minutes and dominated the backboards by an outlandish margin to open up a potent array of attacking options in the 68-56 victory Monday.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO