Anticipation: The 64th Annual DAYTONA 500 – The Great American Race – Shaping up to be a Memorable One

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Already riding a wave of positive momentum and international attention Sunday’s 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is again shaping up to be one of the most high-profile, highly-competitive events as it ushers in the 2022 season. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series...

Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after the 64th Daytona 500

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500, which opened the 2022 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway:. Austin Cindric, winner: “Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500. I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday. Oh, my gosh. Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one. Everybody works so hard with this Next Gen car, through this whole process, and damn, I am so excited. This makes up for losing a championship last race I did.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace bizarrely congratulated for winning Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace opened up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace took the checkered flag just 0.036 seconds behind Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: 64th Daytona 500

Race Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 9th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 201 of 201 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 38th, Finished...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota unveils ‘Countless’ Daytona 500 feature

Toyota is proud to debut ‘Countless’, a new commercial featuring two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. The piece highlights all of Toyota’s incredible accomplishments in its 15 seasons in the top level of NASCAR,...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Our Motorsports Daytona Post Race Report

Brett Moffitt– No. 02 HomeTown Lenders Chevrolet Camaro Review. Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Tough Break: The No.02 was involved in a crash on lap 90 which ended his day. Started : 5th. Finished: 34th. From the Driver’s Seat:. Brett Moffitt:...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Daytona 500: 5 Most Memorable Moments of Past Races

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series is officially back. Just two days from now, all your favorite drivers will return for the 2022 opening season race at Daytona International Speedway. For the 64th time in racing history, all eyes will be on the Daytona 500 as the season gets underway.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
Speedway Digest

Wallace Scores Second-Place Finish in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are your emotions like after finishing second in tonight’s Daytona 500?. “Yeah, first of all, that's pretty damn cool to win the 500 in I think the first attempt, maybe not -- but (first) full season for him, so congrats to Austin (Cindric). What could have been, right? Man, need to talk about some happy stuff here. Just dejected, but the thing that keeps me up is just the hard work that we put into our speedway stuff and the hard work from everybody at 23XI, proud of them, can't thank them enough. I knew this was a big move last year for me to go out and be competitive, and we're showing that. It's always the first race of the season and you're getting through everything, but when you come out of the gates like that, it's empowering, it's encouraging. So thanks, everybody, back at the shop, McDonald's, almost got them another one -- back-to-back superspeedway wins. That would have been awesome, especially with it being the 500. But just short. I thought our Toyota teammates did good work until they got picked off one, two, three throughout the race, so we just had to survive.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Déjà Vu: Heim Captures Second Straight Lucas Oil 250 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards Series Victory at Daytona International Speedway

Corey Heim and Venturini Motorsports experienced a déjà vu Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Last year, Heim and his team opened the season with a superspeedway victory when he won the race following an overtime restart. While it was not technically an overtime finish this time, the 2022 Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ended with a restart on the final lap. And once again, Heim wheeled his No. 20 Crescent Tools Toyota for Venturini Motorsports to the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Early Crash Leaves Burton 39th at Daytona

A promising start to the Daytona 500 came to a premature end for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft Quick Lane/DEX Imaging team. While racing at the head of the pack in the closing laps of the opening stage, Burton lost control after a push from Brad Keselowski, and wound up flipping over before coming to rest on his wheels. The Motorcraft/DEX Mustang was too damaged to continue, but Burton was uninjured.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

10th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 11th TY DILLON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1. 12th DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 HERITAGE POOL SUPPLY GROUP CAMARO ZL1. 14th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1. 15th LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 FOX NATION CAMARO ZL1. 18th...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith Gets Caught Up in the Big One and Finishes 21st

After finishing second in Stage One and third in Stage Two, Chandler Smith began managing his race and setting himself up to be in a position to win late in the season opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway. After purposefully falling to the tail of the field looking to avoid a melee early in the Final Stage, the Safelite driver began his march forward with 20 laps remaining and worked his way back into the top 10.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Austin Hill captures first career Xfinity victory in 2022 season opener at Daytona Featured

DAYTONA, Fla. – Austin Hill won the Xfinity series season-opener at Daytona for his first career Xfinity win in his first race for Richard Childress Racing. Using a run down the backstretch on the final lap thanks to a push from Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, Hill was able to swoop to the inside of race leader A.J. Allmendinger and held serve until a race-ending caution flag was displayed after a melee ensued behind the leaders.
MOTORSPORTS
