Kanye West could find himself in some legal hot water. TMZ reports that the LAPD has completed their investigation into an incident where West allegedly attacked a fan outside of a Los Angeles hotel. Law enforcement will be passing their findings on to L.A. City Attorney's Office to decide whether or not to charge West with battery. Police believe that there Is enough evidence between witness testimonies and paparazzi footage to make a case against West.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO