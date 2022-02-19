ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Moose & Mickie James Set To Appear at OVW Taping Next Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact’s top champions in Moose and Mickie James are set to appear at next week’s OVW taping. OVW announced on Twitter on Friday that the Impact World Champion and Knockouts Champion...

411mania.com

ComicBook

New Report Says WWE's Bobby Lashley Will Need Surgery

Earlier today WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley's health status after going down in the Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber, but a new report says that WWE's statement was to cover for a real injury. Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show is reporting that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least 4 months. According to the report, Lashley has been hurt since his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and that's why he was attempting not to land on his shoulder during Lesnar's German Suplex barrage.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lacey Evans Deletes Post About Ric Flair

Lacey Evans took to Twitter this week and made a post about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but quickly deleted it. Evans was working a romantic storyline with Flair when we last saw her on WWE TV, right before she went on a hiatus while pregnant with her second child. She tweeted a screenshot from a RAW Talk appearance she made with The Nature Boy, and revealed some inappropriate comments Flair allegedly made to her.
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
FanSided

Projected WWE WrestleMania 38 card after Elimination Chamber

With the Elimination Chamber event over, here is what the projected card for WrestleMania 38 looks like. The Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has now concluded. The next show on he calendar just so happens to be the biggest wrestling event of the year — WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
theScore

Hill KOs Walker in 1st round of UFC main event

Rising light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill scored an incredible finish in his first UFC main event. Hill knocked out Johnny Walker at the 2:55 mark of the first round at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. "Sweet Dreams" lived up to his nickname yet again, putting Walker down...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jamahal Hill absolutely melts Johnny Walker with a single punch | UFC Vegas 48

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are set to throw down tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2021) from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though ranked just a couple spaces apart, the two men enter this bout in very different circumstances. Walker is in the midst of a rough patch, but he’s been the hyped up prospect previously. Hill, meanwhile, is currently on the rise, having won four of his last five bouts and stopped three foes via knockout in the process.
UFC
SPORTbible

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally set...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Comment On Their Wrestlemania 38 Title Match

As previously reported, both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair won their respective matches earlier today at WWE Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for Wrestlemania. Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to challenge Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship. Lynch successfully retained that title against Lita on the same show.
WWE
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE

