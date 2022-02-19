ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend in East Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzIFA_0eJ3ybPL00 A northwestern Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Thursday's sentencing comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

During the trial, prosecutors said that 25-year-old Terrondy Jones of Hammond was walking in East Chicago when Rice pulled up alongside him.

The two started to argue before Rice slammed into and dragged Jones with her car.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IN
Hammond, IN
Crime & Safety
Lake County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
East Chicago, IN
City
Hammond, IN
East Chicago, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy