Sony Dates Tom Hanks Vehicle ‘A Man Called Otto’ for Christmas Alongside Whitney Houston Biopic

You can plan on having a happy Hanksmas this year. Per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced a December 25 release date for Tom Hanks’s film A Man Called Otto, which it bought for $60 million in a record-setting deal at the virtual European Film Market. A Man Called Otto is an American remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy movie based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The titular character’s name was changed for the movie’s U.S. setting, so Hanks will star as Otto, a grumpy and strict widower who has firm rules for the rest of his neighborhood. Just when he’s feeling ready to give up on life, Otto forms a new, transformative friendship with his neighbors, which … sounds about right for a Christmas Day release. As Deadline previously reported, Hanks will be joined in the cast by Mariana Treviño (Perfect Strangers), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). Marc Forster will direct, while David Magee will adapt the screenplay. Production on A Man Called Otto is scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re anxious for more from Hanks, you can look forward to seeing him in the Elvis biopic this spring. If that’s still not enough, there’s always his truly one-of-a-kind creation … Chet Hanks.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO