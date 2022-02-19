ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Study Calls San Jose BART Extension Estimate Unrealistic

Mercury News

Feds say BART’s San Jose extension likely delayed till 2034

The opening of BART’s much-anticipated extension into San Jose could slip to as late as June 2034, tacking on an extra four years to the project’s timeline, according to a new analysis from federal transit officials. In a scathing 145-page report obtained by this news organization through a...
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
Saurabh

The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.
KTLA

California adopts nation’s 1st ‘endemic’ virus policy

California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with […]
Reason.com

There Is Little Evidence That Mask Mandates Had an Important Impact During the Omicron Surge

As of yesterday, The New York Times reports, every state that required people to wear face masks in public places and/or in schools during this winter's COVID-19 surge has decided to lift those mandates, with the exception of Hawaii. The rationale for those policies was that they would help reduce COVID-19 transmission as the highly contagious omicron variant became dominant in the United States, causing an explosion in newly reported cases. Explaining the justification for lifting mask requirements, governors and public health agencies generally have cited the precipitous decline in daily new cases since mid-January. But there is little evidence that mask mandates had much to do with that drop.
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in San Jose after driving into tree

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a person died Saturday morning after they drive into a tree. The collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. near southbound Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue. This is the 15th fatal car collision of 2022 and the 16th victim of the year,...
