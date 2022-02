Competing at the Olympics is the pinnacle of any athlete's career. For figure skaters, the Winter Games mark the culmination of years of intense dedication and training, and there's nothing quite like seeing an athlete capture their "Olympic moment," when everything comes together at exactly the right time. With that level of pressure, though, there's also a good deal of heartbreak and, at times, even moments that are so difficult to watch, they stay with us for years.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO