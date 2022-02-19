Top Useful Financial Tips Every Business Owner Should Follow

CPA at Centaur Digital Corp, helping busy business owners decrease the amount of time and energy needed to manage their accounting system. As the tax year came to a close for her business, Elvina contacted her accountant to discuss filing tax returns. Elvina’s small business, which provides counseling services, allowed her to finally pay down her business credit card debt from prior years. Her accountant informed her that she had a profit of $50,000 and thus owed about $8,000 in tax. Elvina was shocked. “How can I have this much profit when I used all that money to pay the business credit card?” To address the problem in more depth, they decided to do a thorough financial review.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO