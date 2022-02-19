ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Useful Financial Tips Every Business Owner Should Follow

By Editorial
cascadebusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most small business owners out there, you too probably wear many hats, including the one of CFO for your startup. If that’s the case, you’ve come to the right place to learn how to nail this position!. Like it or not, we need to have that...

Columbus Business First

What is the Metaverse and should small-business owners be worried about missing out?

The “metaverse” has taken the internet by storm — but what does that mean for small-business owners looking for an edge in an increasingly competitive landscape?. Meta Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) the parent company of Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckurberg made headlines when he introduced his vision for a “metaverse” and even changed the company’s name to reflect what he thought was the future of interpersonal interaction. Some companies are already betting hundreds of millions of dollars on virtual real estate. Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) subsidiary company Youtube is floating the idea of watching gaming events in the metaverse.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Should Financial Advisers Buy or Build for Business Growth?

It’s a question every growing business eventually faces: Do we buy it or do we build it? To meet client demands and create economies of scale, companies like Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report all buy some of their services.
MARKETS
Forbes

11 Essential Steps Every Business Should Take To Prep For Tax Day

Business owners rarely relish the thought of preparing their tax returns, but it’s an unavoidable task, so doing everything possible to simplify the process is essential. Keeping financial records and statements up to date and organized year-round is the obvious first step toward ensuring a smooth tax season, so it’s important to know exactly what information you need to have at your fingertips. Additionally, there are other smart strategies businesses can leverage to minimize red tape and delays.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

Four Ideas Small-Business Owners Should Discuss With Their Accountant

CPA at Centaur Digital Corp, helping busy business owners decrease the amount of time and energy needed to manage their accounting system. As the tax year came to a close for her business, Elvina contacted her accountant to discuss filing tax returns. Elvina’s small business, which provides counseling services, allowed her to finally pay down her business credit card debt from prior years. Her accountant informed her that she had a profit of $50,000 and thus owed about $8,000 in tax. Elvina was shocked. “How can I have this much profit when I used all that money to pay the business credit card?” To address the problem in more depth, they decided to do a thorough financial review.
SMALL BUSINESS
