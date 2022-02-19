ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

White House accuses Noem of 'attacking LGBT youth' by signing women's sports law

By Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over a new law in the state, claiming she advanced "policies that attack trans youth" and funded "ads attacking LGBT youth" Jean-Pierre's remarks came in a tweet from her official White House account...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Bill Moore
1d ago

Can you name one just, one incident of any child that has had there feelings hurt because of gender identity in SD school sports,,, There aren't any incidents... A non issue... Geesus some of you are so easily led it's scary.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Biden grins as reporter asks whether Black Supreme Court nomination is ‘affirmative action’

President Joe Biden appeared to grin when reporters asked what he thought of the Republican talking point that his plan to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amounted to affirmative action. The reporter asked Mr Biden then question as he hosted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and ranking member Sen Chuck Grassley, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Plenty of Republicans have repeated the talking point. Sen Roger Wicker of Mississippi told The Washington Post that whomever Mr Biden nominated would be the “beneficiary” of an affirmative action “quota” while Sen Josh Hawley told Sean Hannity that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
WTRF- 7News

Bill proposed would send illegal immigrants to Biden/Pelosi’s hometown

(WTRF) A lawmaker in Tennessee proposed a bill that would relocate illegal immigrants to the hometowns of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris The bill says “the commissioner of safety, in collaboration with the commissioner of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#Racism#Noem Of#Republican#Lgbtq#Potus#The American Rescue Plan#Sd#Us News#Senate#Title Ix
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
KOEL 950 AM

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

715K+
Followers
143K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy