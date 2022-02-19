Tanker overturns in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tanker overturned Friday evening in Spartanburg County.

The tanker was turning from Leah Road on to Davis Road when it overturned.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said the tanker was full bur no one was injured.

The roadway is closed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

