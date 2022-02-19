ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina University approves speaker for spring graduation ceremony

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RlOT_0eJ3ulo500

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) board of trustees approved the selection of its guest speaker for the spring graduation ceremony at a meeting Tuesday.

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Conway native will be CCU’s speaker for their spring commencement ceremony, university officials said in a press release.

Wyche attended Clemson University where she earned a bachelor of science in engineering and a master of science in bioengineering degree. She was inducted into the Thomas Green Clemson Academy of Engineers and Scientists in 2019, according to the release.

Before joining NASA, Wyche worked for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Washington, D.C.

Wyche will deliver the University’s keynote address on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium. She will also receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science at the spring commencement ceremony, the release said.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

CCU reports 16 COVID-19 cases last week, vaccine scholarship drawings resume

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University had 16 positive COVID-19 cases last week, according to new data, continuing a steep decline as the university’s board of trustees voted to mostly end its indoor mask mandate last week. Those cases include 11 among students and five among staff, according to CCU’s COVID-19 dashboard. The university […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington residents rally behind South Carolina’s oldest operating school amid uncertain future

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW)– Darlington residents are showing their support for a historic school with an uncertain future. An online petition called “Save Saint John’s Elementary” received more than 1,000 signatures only four days after its creation. According to the Darlington County Historical Commission, Saint John’s is the oldest still-operating school in the state. The petition […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, daily, confirmed COVID-19 case counts continues to drop in South Carolina, dipping below 500 reported cases on Sunday, according to the state’s health agency. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported four separate days’ worth of reports on Tuesday, with each report detailing information […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Education
City
Conway, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Washington State
WBTW News13

University of South Carolina plans statues to honor desegregation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina plans three statues to commemorate the black students who permanently desegregated the school in 1963. The university’s Board of Trustees voted on Friday to commission statues to honor Robert G. Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James L. Solomon Jr. The three statues, which are to be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Carolina Forest without the forest? What’s being done to preserve South Carolina’s trees

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Scientists expect climate change will cause more droughts and wildfires and there is a tree native to South Carolina that can withstand the climate pressures. However, it’s being threatened by development. The Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is a 10,000-acre sanctuary with biodiversity that rivals a rainforest with rows of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Green Clemson
WBTW News13

Anti-Semitism flyers found around a Georgia park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Jewish community is being targeted, this comes as anti-semitism continues across the nation. What is being called, hateful propaganda was publicized in a Columbus park. This comes less than a month after Jewish Texans were held hostage in a synagogue. This is a global issue. Anti-semitic flyers were placed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WBTW News13

Conway City Council extends building incentive program for businesses

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council has approved the extension of a program designed to foster businesses development. Mary Catherine Hyman, the city’s deputy administrator, said the Redevelopment Enhancement Initiative Program is designed to provide incentives for businesses to develop in certain areas of the city. “It provides a reimbursement of capital recovery fees […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Commencement Ceremony#College#Johnson Space Center#D C Wyche#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand
WBTW News13

Darlington County lifts ban on outdoor burning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have lifted a ban on outdoor burning in Darlington County, but a similar ban remains in effect in Horry County. The Darlington County ban had been in effect since Friday when Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said there had been 31 brush fires reported since Feb. 7. Even though the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lighthouse closed for repairs after newly noticed damage

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The only historic lighthouse regularly open to the public in South Carolina is closed for repairs, earlier than planned. The weekly inspection of the Hunting Island State Park lighthouse found new cracks in the structure built in 1875, leading officials to close it indefinitely until repairs are made. This closure […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
WBTW News13

Videos show moment wooden arches collapse over NC bridge

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Hickory released videos Tuesday showing the moment wooden arches over a City Walk pedestrian bridge collapsed last week. The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown. The pedestrian bridge crosses over NC 127. City officials […]
HICKORY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy