Portland sees 6 shooting incidents within 9 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a busy night for Portland police, who responded to a handful of shootings over the span of about nine hours.

This is not the first night the city has seen several shootings in one night. Gun violence continues to plague Portland after it escalated to record highs in 2021.

Authorities recently told KOIN 6 News the first month of 2022 outpaced January 2021, already setting a dark precedent for the year.

According to the Portland Police Bureau’s Public Information Office Kevin Allen, there remains a lot of work to do to address the issue of gun violence in the community.

Incident No. 1

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a man sitting in his car on Northeast Fremont Street while threatening his ex-wife over the phone. When an officer approached the car, they discovered the man had a handgun.

Police then attempted to speak with the man from a distance. It was then that the man fired off a shot, but officers weren’t able to see where it was aimed. Additional authorities were called to the scene, including the Special Emergency Reaction Team, and a safety perimeter was set up around the area.

Once officers finally approached the man’s car shortly after 9 p.m., they realized he had committed suicide.

Incident No. 2

About an hour and a half later, the PPB’s Focused Intervention Team (FIT) attempted to pull a Mustang over near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Interstate 205, but the driver sped off.

An officer put spike strips on the I-84 westbound on-ramp from Northeast 39 th Avenue, but the car’s occupants shot at him while he was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.

Officers then pursued the car, which had flat tires, to I-5 into Washington, where Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department assisted. Three people were ultimately arrested.

Incident No. 3

The third shooting incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night — and was much less dramatic than PPB’s previous shooting call.

A man walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, which he reportedly told police was sustained while cleaning his gun. Officers then conducted a follow-up investigation but released no further information.

Incident No. 4

Roughly 17 minutes after police responded to that hospital, Central Precinct officers hear shots fired near the Hawthorne Bridge.

A 911 caller reported a shooting as officers were searching the area. They then found the victim — a security guard — and who told them suspects drove by and shot at his car near Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Irving Street.

Although the man wasn’t injured, his car was struck several times.

Incident No. 5

Yet another shooting was reported mere hours later, this time near Southeast Ramona and Southeast 123rd and 124th streets.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, they found evidence of gunfire and discovered a car had been struck several times. That car was identified as stolen.

Police did not give any suspect or arrest information.

Incident No. 6

Just over an hour later, police were called to Southeast Crest Court after someone called in, saying he had just confronted car prowlers who then shot at him.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the caller’s car with a bullet hole through the front. The caller and his son reportedly say several suspects prowling around cars, so they went outside to confront them.

Once the suspects fled the scene in a darker-colored Jeep, the caller and his son followed them in their car. The caller told police that when the suspects reached Southeast 172nd Avenue, a passenger reached out and fired shots at them.

The son then reportedly told his father to defend himself. The man then got his own handgun out and fired back at the suspect’s car, according to PPB.

The Jeep reportedly turned down a road soon after and the caller and son returned home.

Police say they investigated the scene and found evidence of gunfire, along with a car that had been struck by bullets. No arrests were made but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about any of these shooting incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offer up to a $2,500 cash reward for any information resulting in an arrest for an unsolved felony crime.

