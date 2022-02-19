ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live! Casino hosting job fair, accepting applications for dealer school

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Officials at Live! Casino Pittsburgh are hosting another job fair to recruit for several open positions while also accepting applications for their free dealer school.

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. at the casino’s recruitment center in Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. The recruitment center is located on the first floor of the former Sears wing.

Priority positions include line cooks, EVS attendants, security ambassadors and table games dealers. Other open positions include guest service representatives, cage cashiers, facilities attendants, dishwashers, bussers, barbacks, food servers, restaurant hosts, and nightclub entertainers and bartenders.

Interested applicants can pre-register on the casino’s website, pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers/hiringevent.

In addition to the job fair, officials are also accepting applications for its dealer school, which teaches students skills to be a table games dealer.

Live Casino’s Dealer School, which begins Monday in Westmoreland Mall, features a six-week course that teaches students blackjack and carnival games. The course is held weekdays, with daytime and evening sessions available.

Classes are taught by licensed instructors.

Those who successfully complete the school will be eligible to interview with Live! Casino for table games dealer jobs.

Registration can be completed online at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/dealerschool.

Applications are due Monday.

