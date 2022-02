HOUSTON — On Sunday, the community came together on a trail ride through southeast Houston in honor of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez. Arlene was shot and killed last Monday. She was riding in a truck with her family on the way to have dinner at one of their favorite spots -- Spanky's Pizza on Telephone Road -- when a man identified as 41-year-old Tony Earls fired into their vehicle, thinking a suspect who robbed him outside of a bank was inside.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO