ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rodent infestation leads to FDA warning on Family Dollar products

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFmd_0eJ3rWlX00

WASHINGTON ( WJHL ) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers of potentially unsafe products recently sold at Family Dollar stores across six states, including Tennessee.

None of the Family Dollar stores in the Tri-Cities are among the affected stores , according to the company.

According to the FDA, the products may be “potentially contaminated” after an inspection revealed unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at a company distribution center.

Friday marks two years since Evelyn Boswell was reported missing

A recall issued by Family Dollar on Friday includes all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and animal food products distributed to 404 stores since Jan. 1 . The FDA said all of these items, regardless of packaging, should be discarded.

The agency also advised those who purchased affected products to wash their hands immediately after handling any of the products, as rodent contamination may cause salmonella and spread infectious diseases.

Customers can return affected products to the Family Dollar store they purchased them from, according to the company.

Sullivan Co. animal care ordinance struck down

The FDA said it launched an investigation into the company’s West Memphis facility after receiving a consumer complaint.

“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the FDA said in a release.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility in January and internal company records showed that 2,300 were recovered between March 29 and Sept. 17 last year, according to the FDA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Asking the Experts: Ballad official encourages COVID boosters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift continues to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster. “The booster is doing a great job of keeping people out of the hospital,” Swift said Monday. You can watch the full interview with Swift above.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
WJHL

Ballad Health: No more pediatric COVID-19 patients at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health data on Monday revealed that there are no children battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. There was a drop of three pediatric COVID-19 patients over the weekend, according to data from the health system. Other drops were seen across the board: 10 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, four […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VDH: Southwest Va. continues to see drop in new COVID case rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia recorded its lowest weekday total of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the Omicron variant surge Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The rural nine-county region’s 179 new reported cases put its seven-day rolling average at 655 cases per 100,000 population — still far above […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Dollar#Salmonella#Drugs#Rodents#The Tri Cities#Sullivan Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJHL

Ballad CEO, ICU nurse talk about childcare needs to retain nurses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health’s board approved tens of millions of dollars last week to expand childcare availability for their workers, especially frontline clinical workers. The phenomenon dubbed “The Great Resignation” has largely been attributed to women not returning to or entering the workforce due to the inability to find suitable and affordable […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dept. of Defense announces death of Tennessee Airman

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Department of Defense (DOD) announced that a Tennessee Airman died Friday of non-combat-related injuries at a Nigerien air force base. According to a release from the DOD, Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, was deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron. Melton becomes one of nearly 14,000 […]
WAVERLY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy