Carter Hutton has had quite the past couple of days as he was put on waivers, traded, and now he is apparently not going anywhere. Arizona waived the 36-year-old, then after he cleared, it would be assumed that he would be assigned to Tucson, but that will not be the case. Hutton was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, but that is where things got interesting.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO