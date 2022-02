Momma Dee has been accused of meddling in Lil Scrappy’s love life. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shay Johnson has an interesting past with Lil Scrappy. When she first appeared on the show, it was revealed that she had a budding romance with the rapper. Although she had strong romantic feelings for him, Scrappy didn’t completely end things with his daughter’s mother Erica Dixon. Scrappy was messing around with both women. So it was only a matter of time before things got really messy for everyone involved. Shay went on to say she felt really used by Scrappy because she was supporting him in more ways than one. In fact, Shay claimed that she helped Scrappy pay some of his bills. So she didn’t understand why he didn’t have the same type of loyalty.

1 DAY AGO