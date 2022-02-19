ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County family’s dog escapes doggy daycare and finds his way home

By Sean McDowell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ql31I_0eJ3peo300

LENEXA, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas family had an unexpected visitor while they were away on vacation.

It was their own dog , which had broken out of a kennel, found his way home, and was trying to get into the house.

The family’s doorbell camera system alerted them of movement on their front porch. Turns out, it was Dexter, the Henson family’s 5-year old dog. Jeremy and Sarah Henson were more than a thousand miles away in Las Vegas.

Video from Wednesday night shows Dexter scratching at the door, and whimpering to get into the house.

He’d escaped from the doggy daycare the Hensons were using, and found his way home from about two miles away. The app enabled them to comfort Dexter while someone from the kennel service came to retrieve Dexter.

“It didn’t surprise me that he was on our front steps. I was just concerned that they didn’t know, so I called them. I was like — my dog’s on your front porch, but I think he’s supposed to be there,” Jeremy Henson told FOX4.

The Hensons won’t say which kennel they’d used, since the two parties haven’t had a chance to commiserate.

The pet care service told Jeremy and Sarah that Dexter had likely hopped a six-foot fence to gain his freedom. Sarah Henson said Jeremy takes Dexter for a lot of long walks, which had likely gotten his familiar enough with the neighborhood to find his way home.

“It didn’t surprise me that he was on our front steps. I was just concerned that they didn’t know, so I called them. I was like — my dog’s on your front porch, but I think he’s supposed to be there,” Sarah Henson said.

“He has been kenneled in the past, and hasn’t had too many issues. His older little brother is no longer with us anymore. I think he used to be fine hanging out there with him,” Jeremy Henson added.

The Henson’s said they don’t plan any legal action.

Sarah Henson said that alert came to their doorbell camera app just as this week’s snowstorm was arriving, and if it hadn’t, Dexter might have been stuck outside in the snow.

4-year-old birthday boy gets a surprise from trash truck driver

REPUBLIC, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy got an exciting surprise when his garbage truck-themed party was visited by an actual truck. Caleb Riley was celebrating his fourth birthday party with his friends and friends and family. The theme of the party was "Caleb's Trash Bash". "When my son had told me he wanted a trash truck birthday […]
Kansas infant hospitalized after being given recalled formula

SABETHA (KSNT) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled three popular powdered formulas for infants. But one family in particular has been feeling what they believe is its negative effects for months now. Investigators said the plants that manufacture these formulas were linked to a bacterial contamination. One of those formulas, called Similac-Alimentum, […]
Search continues for 6-yr-old in Taney County

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. – A dive team and at least two boats staffed with Missouri Highway Patrol marine troopers are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Beaver near Slough Hollow Road. With the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Western Taney County Fire Department, there have been at […]
