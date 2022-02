SACRAMENTO, Calif. — WellSpace Health started its own institution to help diversify its health organizations and better serve all communities. During the pandemic, the non-profit health care system noticed a need for healthcare workers and started WellSpace Institute in June 2021. With the help of the Greater Sacramento Urban League and Bank of America, students go through the institute's medical training programs at no charge. They're paid while training and once they finish, they're immediately hired for a position within the dozens of WellSpace organizations in the Sacramento region.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO