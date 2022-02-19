Augustana fencer completes in Junior Olympics

Bryson Robinson-Levant is ready to advance and attack this weekend on a national stage. The first-year Augustana student is in Salt Lake City competing in the USA Fencing – Junior Olympic Championships.



His goal is to qualify for the Junior and Cadet World Championships, which will take place in April in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a news release says.

(augustana.edu)

Robinson-Levant has been fencing for five years, and this is his first Junior Olympics tournament. “I’m excited to gain the experience from the different levels of fencing that I’ll encounter, while pushing myself to go beyond,” he said.



The men’s foil captain at Homewood-Flossmoor High School (suburban Chicago) for two years, Robinson-Levant said fencing has made him more responsible, and ignited a curiosity to learn and become a future teacher. A music education major, he wants to become an orchestra teacher. He has played the viola since he was 4 years old.



“Augustana students like Bryson inspire us all to follow our dreams,” said Laura Schnack, associate dean of students at Augustana. “We’ll certainly be cheering for him from here in Rock Island, as he competes at such a high level.”

Fans can stream the events and follow live results at the USA Fencing – Junior Olympic Championships at the Salt Palace Convention Center, running through Feb. 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.