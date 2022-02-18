ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

Ramsey Police: Missing Endangered 60-Year-Old Man Found Safe

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Ramsey say a missing 60-year-old man has...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Bring Me The News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

A St. Paul man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a 14-year-old who was in bed. Miguel Huerta, 47, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors say that around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Huerta entered a St. Paul home through a door that wouldn't lock properly and raped a 14-year-old who had been sleeping in the living room.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Although An Arrest Was Made In The Deshaun Hill Shooting, His Parents Still Want Answers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Word that an arrest was made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill Jr. has spread quickly in the Twin Cities. Yet, Minneapolis police are saying little about the arrest in connection to the shooting last week on the city’s northside. Hill’s parents, Tuesday Sheppard and Deshaun Hill Sr., are still in disbelief over the loss of their only son. But news that an arrest was made in their son’s case triggered a strong response. “I just want to know why,” Sheppard said. “Why did he do it? For what? That’s what we want to know.” Tributes continue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Found Sleeping In Rochester Skyway With Loaded Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man wanted on a Hennepin County warrant was found sleeping early Thursday in a downtown Rochester skyway. He also had a loaded handgun. Patrol officers found the man in the skyway at the Minnesota BioBusiness Center building around 1:00 am. One recognized him and knew he was wanted on the warrant.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Authorities ID men found fatally shot in car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the two men found shot to death in a car in north Minneapolis. Malik Travon Carr-Riggins and Case Samuel Ritzman died of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue N. A witness...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

1 person in critical condition after shooting inside Minneapolis business

A man is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Minneapolis business Monday evening. Minneapolis police officers were sent to the scene on the 600 block of Broadway around 6:15 p.m., on a report of shots fired inside a business, the Minneapolis Police Department said. There, they found an adult man suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," with officers giving first aid until paramedics arrived.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill, a high school football player who was killed last week in north Minneapolis. Police tell WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman that a man was arrested. However, investigators say that no further information will be released Wednesday so as to “protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns.” More information will be made available in the days to come, police said. Deshaun Hill (credit: The Hill Family) Hill, 15, was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis. The honor roll student was gunned down on Feb. 9...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Arrests Made After Woman Uses Airpods To Track Car Stolen In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two alleged carjackers were arrested and charged after the victim found the stolen vehicle by tracking her airpods, which had been left in the car. Justin Lee Brun, 19, and Daniel Maloney, 20, both face two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery in connection to the Tuesday evening incident in south Minneapolis. Brun faces an additional charge of burglary while entering a dwelling without consent. The criminal complaint says police were called to the 3100 block of Chicago Avenue South shortly before 8 p.m. There, a woman said she had been sitting on the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car, waiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Fatal accident at 3M plant in Minnesota investigated

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at a 3M plant in western Minnesota. Authorities in Alexandria say a female employee got caught in some machinery Tuesday during an overnight shift. The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped. A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified. The worker’s identity has not been released.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged With Hitting 3-Year-Old Son

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Shakopee woman faces charges after she allegedly hit her 3-year-old son. Jennifer Joyner, 33, is charged with one count of malicious punishment of a child in Scott County. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Norway Trail on the report of child abuse shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday. Officers learned that a girl had watched her mother hit her brother, the complaint says. Officers met with the girl at her grandmother’s house. She said that at 1:11 a.m., she received a FaceTime call from her mother, Joyner, who said she believed someone else...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man jumps from third-story window in attempt to evade arrest

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man jumped from a third-story window in an attempt to run away from law enforcement Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies and officers with the Rochester Police Department went to an apartment in the 1500 block of Marion Road SE just before noon Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen brother of 11-year-old fatally shot in Fitchburg found delinquent in her death

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The brother of an 11-year-old girl fatally shot in Fitchburg in September has been found delinquent — the equivalent of an adult being found guilty — on an amended charge in her death, Dane County’s juvenile court administrator said Thursday. David Schenk, 15, appeared in court Tuesday and was found delinquent of injury by negligent use of...
FITCHBURG, WI

