Ramsey Police: Missing Endangered 60-Year-Old Man Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Shakopee woman faces charges after she allegedly hit her 3-year-old son.
Jennifer Joyner, 33, is charged with one count of malicious punishment of a child in Scott County.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Norway Trail on the report of child abuse shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday. Officers learned that a girl had watched her mother hit her brother, the complaint says.
Officers met with the girl at her grandmother’s house. She said that at 1:11 a.m., she received a FaceTime call from her mother, Joyner, who said she believed someone else...
