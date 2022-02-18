Ramsey Police: Missing Endangered 60-Year-Old Man Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Word that an arrest was made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill Jr. has spread quickly in the Twin Cities. Yet, Minneapolis police are saying little about the arrest in connection to the shooting last week on the city’s northside. Hill’s parents, Tuesday Sheppard and Deshaun Hill Sr., are still in disbelief over the loss of their only son. But news that an arrest was made in their son’s case triggered a strong response. “I just want to know why,” Sheppard said. “Why did he do it? For what? That’s what we want to know.” Tributes continue...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO