Tallahassee, FL

TCC hosts health and wellness fair Saturday

By Dave Vogan
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Tallahassee Community College this weekend will be hosting Black History Month: Health & Wellness Fair Saturday.

The event will feature a 3K walk or run event as well as many vendors from across the Big Bend.

Organizers say its very important people are educated about health-- especially in this pandemic.

"A lot of times when people think about health they think there has to be some huge drastic changes," says Dr. Bryan Hooper, who the Dean of Social Science at TCC. "But no that's not always the case you know taking small steps and being very consistent and intentional about taking care of your health can take you a long way."

The event will take place at TCC from 9 to noon. It is free to the public. Water and fruit will be served.

