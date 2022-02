AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon school board Wednesday night discussed Gov. Murphy’s announcement that the state mandate for masks in school will be lifted as of March 7, as well as next steps toward hiring a new superintendent. During an open discussion and proposal on pandemic protocol, Superintendent/Principal Chris Albrizio told members of the public he does not see any reason why the district would not exercise it’s authority to make make masks optional after March 7, when it will be authorized to do so.

