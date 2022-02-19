ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here’s what people are saying about Space Force season 2, which just hit Netflix

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

“Space is … hard” and “Nowhere to go but up” read some of the Netflix promotional language and posters tied to Space Force season 2, the satirical, half-hour workplace comedy that skewers the creation of the real-life US Space Force.

Those are meant to be tongue-in-cheek soundbites connected to Netflix’s fictionalized version of this new military agency, but they also work just as well in contextualizing the show itself, in addition to the critical response to it. That’s because reviewers by and large skewered season one of this Steve Carell-led series, and pretty savagely, too — a bummer, since Space Force reunited Carell with The Office creator Greg Daniels. Nevertheless, Netflix gave the show at least one more shot, and season two is now streaming on the platform.

Space Force season two

We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out — plenty of fans actually liked the show just fine. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score certainly speaks to that. And honestly, if you’re a fan of The Office-style humor, there’s no reason you can’t get some pleasant, sitcom-style amusement out of this show. Carell’s Gen. Mark Naird almost feels a little like Michael Scott’s older, more successful brother. The same kind of dry, Dunder Mifflin-esque humor, too.

You get lines like this one, when Carrell’s Gen. Naird is given command of Space Force in a formal ceremony: “I only wish that my parents could have been here to see this. But they were unable to get flights from New Jersey in time.”

Another favorite line of mine from season one came during a budget hearing, when a congresswoman dubiously asked Gen. Naird about Space Force: “Why do you exist?” Carell’s character didn’t miss a beat:

Because “the Yankees won the 1961 World Series, and my parents got a little carried away with their celebration.”

As I said, the show’s not trying for The Sopranos-level critical excellence here. But it’s a pleasant watch, nonetheless.

Rotten Tomatoes rating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFUSo_0eJ3nY6T00
Steve Carell as General Mark Naird (left) and Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci in season two of the Netflix series “Space Force.” Image source: Diyah Pera/Netflix

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges,” Netflix’s summary explains. “Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure? Space Force is only human after all.”

The good news is that the early critical reviews that have trickled out so far seem much more positive than the last time around. In fact, the show currently has 100% critics and audience scores right now on Rotten Tomatoes.

Granted, there are only six reviews for the new season from critics showing up there right now. And seven user ratings as of the time of this writing. But, hey, at least it’s starting strong. From Rotten Tomatoes users, about the new set of episodes:

  • UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! Loved absolutely every second of it, so hilarious and well done, I mean what a huge huge treat to be able to watch a show this good. Netflix, for the love of God, pick this up for a season three.
  • Great! Was an awesome season it left me wanting more. After I finished the last episode I couldn’t believe it was so short! I need more Space Force!
  • Killer cliffhanger. Good season.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CinemaBlend

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Reboot

Everything old is new again, and unfortunately for some new visitors of Harlow, Texas, that adage definitely includes Leatherface. Texas Chainsaw Massacre hit Netflix on February 18 as the ninth film in the horror franchise, yet serves as more of a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 slasher The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Critics had a chance to see the latest horror requel ahead of its release, so we’re here to help you decide if you want to add this one to your watch list.
TEXAS STATE
Primetimer

Netflix used to be known for taking chances, but now it offers too much "bland, consumable filler" like Space Force

"Why does Netflix cancel some of its best shows and renew dross like Space Force?" asks Louis Chilton, adding: "Time was when Netflix seemed like an avenging angel when it came to TV’s wrongful cancellations. Back in 2013, one of the streaming service’s first high-profile original projects was a revival of Arrested Development, the cult sitcom whose 2006 cancellation by Fox was long regarded as one of the most egregious instances of TV executive wrong-headedness. Among the other series to have been resuscitated by Netflix’s cash-infusion CPR were Gilmore Girls, Black Mirror, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and You. And yet, Netflix has proved itself more than willing to indulge an itchy trigger finger when one of its own shows isn’t doing the business. Obviously, a content producer with Netflix’s scale – cranking out at least one new series a week, on top of weekly film releases and comedy specials – is going to inevitably produce a lot of flotsam. But some of the best programmes the streamer has ever produced have also been cut down in their prime. Glow; Tuca and Bertie; Dark; Sense 8; Lady Dynamite; even BoJack Horseman, one of Netflix’s standout critical hits, was brought to an end against the wishes of its creator. Meanwhile, look at the list of series that have been renewed, and you will see a haphazard buffet of the good and the mediocre." He adds: "Netflix has always branded itself as a disruptor, unshackled to the norms of TV’s old guard. Too often, it seems to be solely interested in churning out the kind of bland, consumable filler that’s been the scourge of TV for decades."
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
BGR.com

Urgent space heater recall: These faulty heaters can burn down your house

If you’re using an electric space heater to warm up this winter, you should ensure the models you have at home aren’t part of this brand new space heater recall. That’s because the faulty products have an issue that can lead to accidental fires. Specifically, the toggle power switch on Home Easy Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal electric heaters can spark while in use. This is the type of serious issue that poses a fire hazard, and that’s why Home Easy issued an urgent recall this week.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Daniels
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix#Us Space Force
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, February 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Home Team, Can You Keep A Secret?, and The Royal Treatment. If you're looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Daily Top 10 Movies chart, which rounds up the most popular movies on the streaming service for the previous day. The chart for Tuesday, Feb. 1 is topped by inspirational sports drama Home Team, which stars Kevin James as controversial former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. No. 2 is a new movie on the chart, a gimmicky rom-com called Can You Keep a Secret? No. 3 is another rom-com, the Hallmark-style The Royal Treatment. No. 4 is spy thriller Munich — The Edge of War, and No. 5 is hit climate change satire Don't Look Up. And after almost two weeks off the list, football comedy The Longest Yard has reentered the list at No. 10.
NFL
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
BGR.com

10 of the most popular free TV channels on Roku

Roku device owners will be turning to the company’s built-in streaming service to watch tons of new movies in the coming days, plus Roku originals like Reno 911! Defunded, coming February 25, as well as big news events like President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. This is one place where Roku especially shines, because while you can include all your paid streaming subscriptions here in one place, you also get access to tons of free Roku channels.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here’s how people are reacting to the latest Netflix price hike

Netflix started the year off with a bang by announcing a price hike for all of its plans. On January 14th, the streamer revealed that, effectively immediately, the prices of its Basic, Standard, and Premium plans would all be going up. Netflix temporarily spared its existing subscribers, but that reprieve is now coming to an end as well.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Urgent deodorant recall: You might have these dangerous deodorants at home now

We’ve seen a few recalls recently involving deodorants, shampoos, and anti-odor sprays that were found to contain traces of benzene. That’s a carcinogenic chemical, so the presence of increased traces of the substances in consumer goods will trigger recalls. A new Brut and Sure deodorant recall is the latest example of a recall action resulting from the detection of traces of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Are Popular Netflix-Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+?

It would appear that the divorce between Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is now completely finalized, which means that Marvel can finally start seeing other people, or in this case, come home. For most of the day Twitter and...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

303K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy