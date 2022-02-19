ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Why do some Iowa lawmakers want to ban traffic cameras?

By Justin Surrency
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YR2S9_0eJ3mrZX00

IOWA — A bill banning traffic cameras has, perhaps, its best shot in years at becoming law this legislative session.

WHO 13’s Justin Surrency looks into the money these cameras bring in, the accidents they prevent, and why some lawmakers say they need to go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
KCAU 9 News

Phone use while driving laws in Iowa may change

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed bill could change cell phone laws for Iowans. Under state law, texting is not allowed but Iowans can still make phone calls. A proposed bill would prohibit people from making phone calls on handheld devices. Jeremy McClure, the Community Policing Sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department said […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Surrency
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy