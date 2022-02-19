ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Taylor’s Trials: The complete winter journey

By Taylor Schaub
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOnVW_0eJ3moAa00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Ever watched the Winter Games and wondered where in Kern County you could learn to be like your favorite Olympian? Now’s your chance to find out.

17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub attempted five different winter sports in 9 days in what has become known as “ Taylor’s Trials .”

Here’s the full list: Snowboarding, figure skating, skiing, ice dancing and hockey.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

Snowboarding

In the first winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads out to Alta Sierra Ski Resort to hit the slopes.

Figure Skating

In the second winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub gives figure skating a try at Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield.

Skiing

In the third winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub tries to avoid the trees and traverse his way through the frozen terrain at Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

Ice Dancing

In the fourth winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub trades in the skis and partners up with a former competitive skater to see if he can score a few style points of his own.

Hockey

In the final winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub turns a great moment into a gold medal opportunity — in an ending fit for a Hollywood movie.

Taylor Gets Gold

After chasing his Olympic dream, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub received a gold trophy from our 17 News team for taking on an Olympic feat.

To watch Taylor’s complete summer Olympic journey , click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22. The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include: Garden Max Turf Max Ceramic Pots Kids Planting Kits House Plants Bromeliads Tillandsias Garden Trellises Corinthian Bell […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Winter storm to bring rain and snow to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley rain and mountain snow is expected by 11 a.m., as a winter storm approaches Kern County. Bakersfield is forecasted to get .10 to .25 of an inch of rain and three to six inches of snow is expected in the Tehachapi area through Wednesday. Skies are expected to clear by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Winter storm expected to arrive Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend, but temperatures dropped 20 degrees on Monday. This drop was due to a weak frontal system that moved through the area Sunday night. The Spring-like weather is on hold this week. Another very cold storm will arrive Tuesday around Kern County and Bakersfield.  Expect […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

65th Annual Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With COVID restrictions relaxing across the country local festivities are beginning to return. That includes Kernville’s Whiskey Flat Days, a weekend celebration leading up to President’s Day. Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville with its theme of old-fashioned California for its annual celebration. It’s the 65th annual Whiskey Flat Days in […]
KERNVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Repaving of Kern River Parkway path postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Repaving of the Kern River Parkway multi-use path has been postponed to Thursday due to expected rainy weather, city officials said. The final day of the repaving project had been scheduled for Tuesday. The closure will begin around 7 a.m. and cover a 1.4-mile stretch of the path between Golden State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Games#Figure Skating#Olympian#17 News#Alta Sierra Ski Resort#Valley Children
KGET

Cooler temperatures to bring rain and snow Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend for Kern County and Bakersfield, but cooler temperatures are expected to return. Change is on the way this week with cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, valley rain and mountain snow. Today’s change will start with the winds. Expect windy conditions in the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What drivers should know as winter storms approach the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Winter storms are approaching Kern County and are expected to impact driving conditions on the I-5 over the Grapevine and Highway 58 over the pass, here is what you should know before venturing out on the road. The California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon office is already advising drivers to be cautious […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

BEST EATS: Matcha mille crepe cake in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — There are boba drinks and ice cream and a few savory crepes containing roast duck, but the undisputed star of Matcha Village’s menu is the meticulously constructed matcha mille crepe cake, layer upon ultra-thin layer of charcoal crepe stacked between green tea cream cheese. It’s gorgeous, almost too pretty to eat. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Mental health and racial justice drive Bakersfield artist to create

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mural spills across a brick wall on Calloway Drive in west Bakersfield. It’s out in the open. Anyone can see it — which was the intention of co-creator LaQuesha Wiley. “It kind of unifies the community,” Wiley said. “It allows people to have that common ground of, ‘I saw that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Remembering local philanthropist Beverly Camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County lost a community angel over the weekend. Beverly Constance Camp lost her 20 month battle with breast cancer and died early Saturday morning with her friends and family at her bedside in Bakersfield. She was 59 years old. Camp was a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable in our […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taft author wins highest honor in children’s literature

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Donna Barba Higuera has achieved a childhood dream. “I remember being a kid, and seeing the books lined up on the shelf with the gold sticker on them,” Higuera, a Taft native, said. “I knew that there was something just a little bit extra magical or interesting about them.” Now, her […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Dwight Yoakam to perform at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music star Dwight Yoakam is returning to the streets of Bakersfield in May to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. Yoakam is best known locally for his collaboration with Buck Owens on the song “Streets of Bakersfield.” He has also ventured outside the realm of music and has starred […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy