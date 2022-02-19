ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

25 Investigates: Gov. Baker wants budget, policy changes in response to Harmony Montgomery case

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
Harmony Montgomery (Manchester Police Department)

25 Investigates has learned Governor Charlie Baker is proposing changes, both to budgets and state policies, to better protect children who go through juvenile courts, after what transpired surrounding Harmony Montgomery and her case in Massachusetts juvenile courts.

Harmony was in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families {DCF} when a judge granted custody of her to her biological father, Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire man with a violent, criminal history.

[ 25 Investigates: Missing NH girl went from DCF custody to custody of father, with criminal record ]

The child would now be 7 years old, but she hasn’t been seen in more than two years.

[ 25 Investigates: Manchester PD Chief ‘frightened’ by what Harmony Montgomery may be enduring ]

On Friday, the Baker- Polito administration proposed $50 million dollars in a supplemental budget for recruitment, training, and compensation of guardians ad litem {GAL} within Massachusetts Courts.

In a written statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Harmony’s case makes it clear children who come before the courts need better support.

“With this funding, we take a step in the right direction to ensuring children have a voice in the courtroom that is advocating singularly for their best interests and well-being at all times throughout the court proceedings,” wrote Sudders.

25 Investigates was first to reveal there was no interstate child protection compact {ICPC} in place when Massachusetts sent Harmony to New Hampshire. A home study was requested but never completed by New Hampshire authorities before the custody decision was made.

[ 25 Investigates: ‘System failure’ allowed NH girl’s disappearance to go unreported for two years ]

The Baker-Polito administration is also suggesting a policy change so that a guardian ad litem is appointed in every alleged abuse and neglect case that goes through the Massachusetts juvenile court.

There is an internal review of the handling Harmony’s case in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We expect to learn more about New Hampshire next week.

[ NH Gov. says Harmony Montgomery’s case underscores need for better interstate communication ]

We don’t yet have a timeline for the internal review of Harmony’s case in Massachusetts.

