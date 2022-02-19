ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing ‘General Hospital’ actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead in LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdG7Q_0eJ3mQw200

( KTLA ) – A 43-year-old actress who had been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials confirmed.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen on Feb. 13 along the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood.

Concerned family and friends, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, were asking for the public’s help finding Pearlman.

Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing kids to UK, his lawyers say

The actress “failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” and her loved ones feared for her safety, police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. Authorities confirmed the person to be Pearlman.

No further details have been released, and the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Pearlman was a TV actress who worked on “General Hospital,” “Chicago Justice,” Empire,” “Sneaky Pete, the “Purge” series and “Selena: The Series,” Deadline reported .

She was a Chicago native, the publication reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Empire, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSN News

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department (TFD). Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. at 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
KSN News

Kansas man caught with $250K worth of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Ktla#Lapd#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Person killed in nighttime Kansas house fire

MAYETTA (KSNT) – A person has died after an overnight fire in rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Multiple fire departments went around 8:24 a.m. to a home on fire at 10673 174th Rd. When they got there, the sheriff’s office said the home had already burnt to the ground. Investigators believe […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSN News

Police ask for help solving Wichita business burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department wants help finding the people who broke into a west Wichita business earlier this month. Investigators think the two may be connected to other burglaries in the area. Police say two people broke into a building in the 3800 block of West Esthner early in the morning […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wrong-way DUI crash on Topeka highway sends 1 to hospital, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A wrong-way driver on a highway through Topeka caused a crash that sent a person to the hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Myisha Holford, 25, was driving west early Sunday morning in the opposite direction’s lanes on I-470 near the Southwest Gage Boulevard exit, according to the sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Standoff in McPherson County leads to arrest

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in rural Mcpherson County early Sunday morning has led to an arrest. Justin St. John was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 block of […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy